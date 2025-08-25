Open Menu

WSSP Waives Water Connection Fee For Three Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM

WSSP waives water connection fee for three months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Peshawar Water and Sanitation Services (WSSP) board has waived all connection fees for a three-month period to provide relief to consumers and regularize illegal connections.

From September 1 to December 1, 2025, domestic consumers can obtain new water connections or register existing illegal ones free of charge.

The decision was made during a board meeting chaired by Malik Shahab Hussain.

The initiative aims to bring illegal connections under the legal framework and increase the number of registered consumers. The board warned that action will be taken against illegal connections after the amnesty period ends.

Meanwhile, an executive magistrate has been assigned to the WSSP to lead a daily recovery campaign against defaulting consumers.

