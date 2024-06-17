WSSP’s Eid-ul-Adha Cleanliness Operation Begins
Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) WSSP’s Eid-ul-Adha cleanliness drives all across the city got under and the operation would continue for three days.
Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Asif Khan and Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud and CEO WWSSP graced the occasion as guests and formally inaugurated the campaign during the three-day.
A total of 2559 personnel are participating in the Eid cleaning operation. Goods are being lifted by 679 small and big vehicles.
A total of 24 collection points have been set up to collect waste with goods being brought to the collection points by small vehicles and taken to the dumping site from there.
A pit has been dug in the dumping site to destroy the waste.
In the dumping site, animal stuff is being covered with soil after spraying. Spraying continues in the city and the dumping site. Teams are visiting different areas in all the five zones for monitoring. More than nine water supply staff are also on duty.
Arrears have been paid to the employees, Riaz Mehsud said. Rewards will be given to employees for good performance, Commissioner and CEO said and disciplinary action will be taken for poor performance, Riaz Mehsud added. People should throw garbage only at designated places instead of streets, Commissioner Peshawar said.
