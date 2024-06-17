Open Menu

WSSP’s Eid-ul-Adha Cleanliness Operation Begins

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM

WSSP’s Eid-ul-Adha cleanliness operation begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) WSSP’s Eid-ul-Adha cleanliness drives all across the city got under and the operation would continue for three days.

Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Asif Khan and Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud and CEO WWSSP graced the occasion as guests and formally inaugurated the campaign during the three-day.

A total of 2559 personnel are participating in the Eid cleaning operation. Goods are being lifted by 679 small and big vehicles.

A total of 24 collection points have been set up to collect waste with goods being brought to the collection points by small vehicles and taken to the dumping site from there.

A pit has been dug in the dumping site to destroy the waste.

In the dumping site, animal stuff is being covered with soil after spraying. Spraying continues in the city and the dumping site. Teams are visiting different areas in all the five zones for monitoring. More than nine water supply staff are also on duty.

Arrears have been paid to the employees, Riaz Mehsud said. Rewards will be given to employees for good performance, Commissioner and CEO said and disciplinary action will be taken for poor performance, Riaz Mehsud added. People should throw garbage only at designated places instead of streets, Commissioner Peshawar said.

Related Topics

National Assembly Peshawar Poor Water Vehicles SITE All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

7 hours ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

17 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

1 day ago
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

2 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

2 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

2 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

2 days ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

2 days ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan