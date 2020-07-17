UrduPoint.com
WSSP's Sphere To Be Extended To 33 More UCs: Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

WSSP's sphere to be extended to 33 more UCs: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash on Friday paid a surprise visit to Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) office where he reviewed strategy for cleanliness of the city during upcoming Eidul Adha.

Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Ali Shah briefed the Advisor about planning and working of WSSP,responding to which Kamran Bangash said WSSP should further enhance its capacity of work and services.

Kamran Bangash said he would hold a meeting with authorities of Public Health next week to extend the services of WSSP to ten more union councils of Peshawar.

He said we have to include 33 more union councils in the sphere of WSSP to provide these necessary civic services to as many people as we can.

He said he would himself monitor the state of cleanliness of the city during three days of Eidul Adha,adding that all available resources should be utilized to address people's complaints well in time.

