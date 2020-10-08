UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSW Continues With Theme "Satellites Improve Life"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

WSW continues with theme

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe,World Space Week (WSW) 2020 has been continued in its full swing across the globe including Pakistan which was started from Oct 4 and will end on Oct 10,under the theme "Satellites Improve Life" due to the COVID-19 pandemic".

Pakistan, like other countries, is being observing WSW through arranging virtual activities like webinars, discussion programs and competitions to educate the younger generation about the contribution of space technology for betterment of human condition.

SUPARCO being the National Space Agency of Pakistan has been celebrating World Space Week every year with a number of activities since the year 2005.

World Space Week celebrated to commemorate the launch of earth's first human-made satellite, Sputnik I, on October 4, 1957 and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967.

On December 6, 1999, The United Nations General Assembly declared World Space Week as an annual event celebration to be commemorated from October 4-10.

World Space Week is the largest annual space event in the world. In 2019, World Space Week was celebrated with over 8,000 events in 96 countries. Events included school activities, exhibitions, government events, and special activities at planetaria around the world.

\778

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World Technology United Nations October December 2019 2020 Event From Government Satellites

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

10 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

18 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

2 minutes ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

2 minutes ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.