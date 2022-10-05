WTD highlighted role, dignity, sacrifices of teachers

World Teachers' Day (WTD) on Wednesday observed to highlight the role of teachers to improve the students and in the development of the country as well

The theme 2022 of the World Teachers Day designated as "The transformation of education begins with teachers".

`World Teachers Day` is held annually on October 5 to give the world better understanding of teachers and the role they play in the development of students and society.

Different events including, walks and workshops organized in different parts of the country to pay tributes to the teachers for their immense contributions to the society.

Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday lauded the role of teachers in nation's building and development of the society.

While addressing the Academic Excellence Award Ceremony held at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-7/4 in connection with World Teachers Day, Rana Tanveer Hussain felicitated the teachers for providing their outstanding services to the new generations.

Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) also celebrated World Teacher's Day aiming to pay tribute to builders of the nation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that a teacher was the most important person in society because teachers hold the future of the country in their hands.

In his message on the occasion of World Teachers Day, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that teaching was a noble profession that shape the character, caliber, and future of an individual.

Like other parts of the country, International Teachers' Day was observed across the northern Sindh on Wednesday to highlight the role of teachers in the development of the country.

Professor Mohammad Iqbal Tareen of Balochistan University has said that the relationship between teacher and student was the beautiful pillar of human life, a pillar that give meaning to life with beautiful colors.

In some areas posters are displayed and pupils and ex-pupils are encouraged to send e-cards or letters of appreciation to teachers who made a special or memorable contribution to their education.

According to UNESCO, it is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.

Teachers are recognized for their contributions to society on World Teachers' Day. Various events would be arranged in many countries around the world on October 5, 2022.

These include celebrations to honor teachers in general or those who have made a special contribution to a particular community.

The day may also be marked by conferences emphasizing the importance of teachers and learning, extra training sessions for teachers, recruitment drives for the teaching profession among university students or other suitably qualified professionals and events to increase the profile of teachers and the role they play in the media.

It is worth mentioning here that the three-day celebration at UNESCO Headquarters will include the awarding ceremony of the UNESCO-Hamdan prize for Teacher Development, and a series of events showcasing how guaranteeing teachers' decent working conditions, access to professional development opportunities and a recognized professional status is a first step towards more resilient education systems.