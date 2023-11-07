(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The World Tourism Market (WTM), the largest global festival of tourism, has commenced in London, marking a significant moment for Pakistan's tourism industry.

The Pakistan Pavilion at the World Tourism Market (WTM) was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Tourism, Wasi Shah, along with the Commissioner of Pakistan in United Kingdom Dr. Muhammad Faisal, in London, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Notable participants include the Tourism Ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Sindh, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Provincial Department of Tourism, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, all united in showcasing Pakistan's diverse and captivating tourist destinations on the global stage.

Wasi Shah, while commending the preparations made by the Travel Market, expressed his optimism that international exhibitions such as WTM would significantly contribute in attracting more tourists to Pakistan in the near future.

He emphasized the natural beauty and cultural richness that Pakistan possesses, making it a prime destination for travelers worldwide.

He said the caretaker government's commitment in promoting tourism activities in Pakistan, improving infrastructure, and adopting successful international strategies promises to bolster Pakistan's economy through tourism, potentially turning it into a vital source of foreign exchange.

During the event, the minister welcomed suggestions from participants and assured them of the Government of Pakistan's full cooperation in facilitating the tourism industry's growth.

He said the Pakistan Pavilion at the World Travel Market garnered considerable attention from a diverse audience, including tourists, representatives from international travel companies, and social media influencers.

It also served as a focal point for those who have previously visited Pakistan and expressed a keen interest in exploring more of the country's breathtaking tourist destinations.

The minister expressed his appreciation for the Pakistan High Commission's invaluable support in collaboration with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation for the successful participation of Pakistan at the World Travel Market in London. The World Travel Market (WTM) will be running from November 6 to 8, 2023, offering a global platform to showcase Pakistan's remarkable tourism potential to the world.