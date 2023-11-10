(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah's dynamic participation and strategic engagements during the three-day World Travel Mart (WTM) in London have resonated positively with the Pakistani community.

Notably, the pivotal meeting with Indonesia's Minister of Tourism, Sandiaga Salahuddin, at the Pakistan Pavilion marked a significant milestone, said a news release issued here on Friday.

Upon Salahuddin Sandiaga's arrival, the state minister and the entire Pakistan Pavilion extended a warm welcome. The subsequent discussions, described as memorable and historic, emphasized the potential for fostering new avenues of tourism collaboration between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Wasi Shah underscored the importance of youth involvement in the tourism industry, advocating for regular training to harness their potential. Expressing satisfaction at the significant number of Indonesian students studying in Pakistan, the minister highlighted the demographic similarities between the two nations and the immense mutual benefits achievable through collaborative tourism efforts.

He explored the diverse tourism potential of Pakistan, ranging from deserts and oceans to the world's oldest archaeological sites, emphasizing the country's rich natural beauty. Wasi Shah's appreciation and understanding of Indonesia were commended by Minister Salahuddin, who expressed the intention to strengthen the connection and explore the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on tourism in the coming days.

Both ministers shared enthusiasm regarding the strong religious ties between the two countries, emphasizing that such bonds would facilitate a sense of familiarity for travelers. The meeting concluded after approximately 45 minutes, setting the stage for enhanced cooperation in the field of tourism between Pakistan and Indonesia.