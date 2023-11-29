Open Menu

WU For Digital Hub To Meet Modern Demands

Published November 29, 2023

WU for Digital Hub to meet modern demands

Women University Multan is set to establish a digital hub to provide a conducive learning environment and students' skills match the international level

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Women University Multan is set to establish a digital hub to provide a conducive learning environment and students' skills match the international level.

Punjab Governor Engineer Balighur Rehman will lay the foundation stone of the Digital Hub at Mattital Campus during its 6th Convocation of the varsity. The step marks a significant step towards digital advancement in education.

With an investment of 1.5 billion, this state-of-the-art digital hub will position Women's University as a pioneer, being the first to align its Department of Mass Communication with the latest industry requirements.

The comprehensive facility will include a seminar hall, auditorium, media-connected facilities, cutting-edge IT lab, tv and radio studios, and modern classrooms.

The Digital Hub will meet the demands of the contemporary media landscape This landmark project underscores the university's commitment to excellence in education and technological integration, said WU sources.

