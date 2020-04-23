WU introduces E-Portal to facilitate students, faculty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Taking an initiative towards smart university concept, Women University has introduced E-Portal and online evaluation for students faculty members and other staffers.

Initially, students will make their accounts and will be able to upload their documents after scanning through mobile phones on the portal.

They will get their registration numbers from it automatically and Citizens will get the information of jobs etc from the portal too.

Varsity IT team including Azam Baig and Waqas besides Programmer Registrar office Asif Raza made the portal on the directions of WU VC, Dr Uzma Quraishi.

In second phase, an E portal carrying information regarding Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) and workload will be made for faculty members.

With help of HEC, The varsity will introduce smart class rooms soon wherein teachers will deliver lectures online.

IT team has already made LMS system functional where teachers have uploaded course outlines, assignments, and lectures.

Students will be able to make their accounts on it by next week.

The VC has appreciated IT team for accomplishment of task and congratulated the faculty for it, said a press release issued here.