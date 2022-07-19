WU invites applications for admission in BS, MPhil, PhD programmes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Women University, Multan has invited applications for admission in BS, M.Phil and PhD.

According to WU spokesperson Anam Zahra, the institute had invited applications for admission in the academic year 2022-23. M.Phil and PhD programmes were being offered in 20 and 11 disciplines respectively.

Similarly, the admission in 26 BS Programmes including two new disciplines, Public Health and Visual Art, would also be provided in the year 2022-23.

Moreover, five diploma courses as per SOPs had also been initiated in the varsity, in which only the female students will be eligible for admission, she added.

The aspiring candidates can upload forms by August 12. The students of intermediate, Part-I, can also apply. However, the successful candidates will have to submit result card immediately after the announcement of result. Whereas, the candidates for MPhil and PhD will have to pass GAT for admission.