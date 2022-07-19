UrduPoint.com

WU Invites Applications For Admission In BS, MPhil, PhD Programmes

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 01:50 PM

WU invites applications for admission in BS, MPhil, PhD programmes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Women University, Multan has invited applications for admission in BS, M.Phil and PhD.

According to WU spokesperson Anam Zahra, the institute had invited applications for admission in the academic year 2022-23. M.Phil and PhD programmes were being offered in 20 and 11 disciplines respectively.

Similarly, the admission in 26 BS Programmes including two new disciplines, Public Health and Visual Art, would also be provided in the year 2022-23.

Moreover, five diploma courses as per SOPs had also been initiated in the varsity, in which only the female students will be eligible for admission, she added.

The aspiring candidates can upload forms by August 12. The students of intermediate, Part-I, can also apply. However, the successful candidates will have to submit result card immediately after the announcement of result. Whereas, the candidates for MPhil and PhD will have to pass GAT for admission.

Related Topics

Multan August Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

17 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

24 minutes ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

59 minutes ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

2 hours ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.