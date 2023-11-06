Open Menu

WU Marks Int'l Day To Safeguard Environment Amid Wars, Armed Conflicts

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 06:24 PM

WU marks Int'l Day to safeguard environment amid wars, armed conflicts

Women's University marked “International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict", highlighting the dire consequences of war on the environment and significant losses of lives, property and natural resources, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Women's University marked “International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict", highlighting the dire consequences of war on the environment and significant losses of lives, property and natural resources, here on Monday.

The event was held under the auspices of the Department of Political Science and International Relations. The event

was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Kulsoom Pracha.

Dr. Kulsoom Pracha underscored the devastation of human life and the environment caused by conflicts. She stated that the destruction of forests, water sources, and fertile lands was inevitable during armed conflicts.

“Wars not only claim lives but also devastate natural ecosystems, as evidenced by the tragedies in Palestine, Syria, and the aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks, he stated.

The United Nations had also stressed the importance of integrating environmental protection into conflict prevention and peacebuilding strategies, recognizing that without safeguarding natural resources, sustainable peace remains unattainable, she added.

Another speaker, Maimoona Khan, highlighted the detrimental impact of modern warfare technology, exacerbating long-term environmental consequences. Dr. Asma Akbar, the department chairperson, emphasized the global recognition of November 6 as the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of Environment in War and Armed Conflict by the United Nations in 2001.

The event also included a competition among students, encouraging awareness and efforts toward preserving the environment during conflicts. A notable highlight was the plantation drive inaugurated by Dr. Kulsoom Pracha and Dr. Maimona Khan. The ceremony witnessed the participation of department chairpersons and students from various fields, advocating for collective efforts to mitigate environmental destruction during conflicts.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Syria Palestine Water November Women Event From

Recent Stories

Forging the Intelligent Future: vivo Communication ..

Forging the Intelligent Future: vivo Communications Research Institute Unveils L ..

9 minutes ago
 Fans forgo facemasks as India's toxic smog clouds ..

Fans forgo facemasks as India's toxic smog clouds World Cup

54 seconds ago
 Blinken pledges more Gaza aid during Turkey visit

Blinken pledges more Gaza aid during Turkey visit

42 seconds ago
 Israel committing unimaginable atrocities in Gaza, ..

Israel committing unimaginable atrocities in Gaza, say politicians

44 seconds ago
 Xi says China, Australia can become 'trusting' par ..

Xi says China, Australia can become 'trusting' partners

46 seconds ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.14b from 35,771 defaulters

LESCO recovers Rs 1.14b from 35,771 defaulters

47 seconds ago
Internal political Tarrorists of May 9th violated ..

Internal political Tarrorists of May 9th violated the sanctity of the Mianwali A ..

26 minutes ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for inclusion of all pa ..

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for inclusion of all parties’ symbols

37 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to fiel ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to field first against Sri Lanka

47 minutes ago
 UET holds inaugural consultative workshop for proj ..

UET holds inaugural consultative workshop for project "transformation of constru ..

33 minutes ago
 Antisemitism being used to stifle criticism of Isr ..

Antisemitism being used to stifle criticism of Israel: Queen Rania

1 hour ago
 Solangi lauds professionalism of Chinese enterpris ..

Solangi lauds professionalism of Chinese enterprises working on CPEC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan