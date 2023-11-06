Women's University marked “International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict", highlighting the dire consequences of war on the environment and significant losses of lives, property and natural resources, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Women's University marked “International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict", highlighting the dire consequences of war on the environment and significant losses of lives, property and natural resources, here on Monday.

The event was held under the auspices of the Department of Political Science and International Relations. The event

was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Kulsoom Pracha.

Dr. Kulsoom Pracha underscored the devastation of human life and the environment caused by conflicts. She stated that the destruction of forests, water sources, and fertile lands was inevitable during armed conflicts.

“Wars not only claim lives but also devastate natural ecosystems, as evidenced by the tragedies in Palestine, Syria, and the aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks, he stated.

The United Nations had also stressed the importance of integrating environmental protection into conflict prevention and peacebuilding strategies, recognizing that without safeguarding natural resources, sustainable peace remains unattainable, she added.

Another speaker, Maimoona Khan, highlighted the detrimental impact of modern warfare technology, exacerbating long-term environmental consequences. Dr. Asma Akbar, the department chairperson, emphasized the global recognition of November 6 as the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of Environment in War and Armed Conflict by the United Nations in 2001.

The event also included a competition among students, encouraging awareness and efforts toward preserving the environment during conflicts. A notable highlight was the plantation drive inaugurated by Dr. Kulsoom Pracha and Dr. Maimona Khan. The ceremony witnessed the participation of department chairpersons and students from various fields, advocating for collective efforts to mitigate environmental destruction during conflicts.