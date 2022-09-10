WU marks WSPD as suicide 13rd major cause of death worldwide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Women University Multan marked World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) with a special theme create hope through special actions and maximum awareness, here on Saturday.

A seminar in this connection was arranged by the Department of Applied Psychology. Psychologists from Police Training Centre Rabia Nayab, Munazza Butt, Dr Saadia Musharraf and Associate Professor Dr Kalsoom Paracha were addressed the seminar. The speakers stressed the need to create hope among people. People should be encouraged to celebrate successes. To commit suicide is not solution to any problem. One must face challenges in an amicable way, said speakers. Failures also lead to success as one should learn from failures and come up with further strategies to secure laurels We will have to understand the reality as it could help us make wise decisions, the speakers stated.

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is an awareness day marked on September 10 in order provide commitment and action to stop suicide with various activities around the world since 2003. For every suicide. Millions of people suffere intense grief and profound impacted by the suicidal behaviour.

Each suicidal death is a public concern with an impact on those around them.

By raising awareness, reducing the stigma by encouraging well informed reaction, we can reduce instances of suicides, said speakers. The main reason behind suicide trigger are poverty, unemployment, the loss of a loved one, and work related problems. World Suicide Prevention Day was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in collaboration with World Health Organization, said Speakers.

Creating hope through action is main theme to mark the day, speakers stated and added the theme is reminder that there are alternative to suicides and aims to inspire confidence and hope.

Suicide is the 13th leading cause of death worldwide. According to WHO, there are 20 people who have suicide attempt for every one that is fatal. The suicide is the most common cause of death among people ranged from 15 to 24 year old globally. The speakers suggested the step including need to continue research suicide and non fatal suicidal behavior, launching of awareness campaign, train health care professional to better understand evidence based risk and protective factors. Apart from this, there is a need to increase mental health resources. Efforts should be done to develop suicide prevention strategies and save precious lives, concluded the speakers.