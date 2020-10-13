WU organizes Webinar on World Patient Safety Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Women University (WU) on Tuesday organized a webinar on "World Patient Safety Day" to discuss the issues being faced by the patients during hospitalization.

It also deliberated on the urgent need of a foolproof system to ensure the safety of the patients.

The online session was opened to the faculty and students and approximately 70 faculty members attended the webinar. They shared their opinions, thoughts and suggestions for considerations.

The key note speakers were Dr Sibt-e-Hassan Gynecologist and Fertility Specialist and Dr Naureen Yasir working as Tutor Registrar Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University College Cork, Ireland.

Dr Sibt-e-Hassan spoke about a variety of issues regarding patient safety. He also shared the facts and figures regarding death rate of the patients due to negligence of doctors and unawareness of the patients regarding their own medical conditions.

Furthermore, he suggested to build awareness societies to support the patients, suffering from various diseases.

The second key note speaker Dr Naureen Yasir discussed about the fact that even in the presence of advanced facilities, patients are facing many fatalities all over the world.

She said doctors have the moral duty to avoid these errors and to tell their patients what is right and what is wrong for their health.

She also highlighted the prime issue of poor communication between the doctors and the patients that lead to many errors and wrong decisions.

She further argued that doctors must have humane behaviour towards their patients and they should not do unnecessary procedures just for the sake of money.

She also discussed that it is doctor's prime duty to discuss the patients about his/her physical health condition and to be informed of the allergic reaction situations before giving any medical assistance.

During the session, participants had the opportunity to discuss different queries regarding various diseases, their cure and patients safety.

Focal Person Maryam Zain, director ORIC, concluded the session by thanking the key note speakers for their precious time and sharing valuable information.