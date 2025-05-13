WU Students Showcase Plastic Recycling Project In Education Workshop
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Department of education at the Women University Multan (WUM) organized a
workshop on the "Plastic Recycling Project" to promote environmental
awareness among students.
According to the university spokesperson, the session was led by focal person Dr Samina Akhtar
while Chairperson Dr Hina Munir graced the event as the chief guest.
Dr Samina Akhtar highlighted the plastic waste that has become a global crisis, infiltrating every
aspect of life—from floating plastic bags in oceans to microplastics polluting the food chain.
She emphasized, the recycling programmes offer a ray of hope, significantly reducing the
harmful impact of plastic waste on the environment.
She explained that converting waste plastic into new products eliminates the need for fresh plastic
production and lowers green-house gas emissions linked to manufacturing. Recycling also conserves
energy and reduces the amount of space required for landfills.
Chief guest Dr Hina Munir stressed that adopting recycling practices was vital for protecting the planet and ensuring a healthier future for coming generations. She added that the workshop aimed to raise awareness
among students and empower them to contribute positively to society.
Students of the 8th semester actively participated in the session and exhibited practical models based on the recycling project.
