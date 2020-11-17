UrduPoint.com
WU Syndicate Approves Statues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

WU syndicate approves statues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Women University (WU) syndicate, the highest governing body, approved statues which will be sent to Punjab Governor, who is the chancellor, for final sanctioning.

The 25th meeting of syndicate was held at the Women University chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Uzma Quraishi while Registrar Prof. Farzana Akram was the secretary.

The members who attended the meeting included: MPAs Sabeen Gul, Shahida Ahmed and Shaheena Karim besides Additional Director of Law Department Muhammad Nadir, Additional Director of LFA Multan Shahsawar, HED Additional Secretary Amtul Qadus, Fatima Jinnah University Rawalpindi VC Prof. Dr. Saima Hamid, Lahore College University, Lahore VC Dr. Bushra Mirza, BISE Multan Chairperson Dr. Shamim Akhtar, WUM QEC Director Dr. Sara and others.

The case of the Statues of the University was presented in the meeting which was unanimously approved by the House and it was also recommended to send it to the Chancellor for final approval.

The annual performance report of the university was also presented in the meeting. The House appreciated the initiatives taken by the WU administration, saying that the academic and administrative activities of the university have improved in a short span of time.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Uzma Quraishi said that the Women University Multan made progress with each passing day. After the approval of the Statues, the University will achieve another milestone. She said the teaching activities at the university had been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic but our faculty has excelled and come forward and performed their best, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

