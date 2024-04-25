WUM faculty member awarded Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chairperson of the English Department at Women University Multan (WUM), Dr. Mamoona Khan has been awarded the prestigious "Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal" by the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Foundation for her outstanding contributions to the field of research and education.

The medal, a symbol of distinction named after Pakistan’s founding father, was presented to Prof.

Dr Mamoona Khan by the Provincial Minister Mian Kazim Ali Peerzada.

Dr Khan is serving as a Chairperson Department of English, Director sports and has additional charge of Registrar too. Her field of expertise is English foreign language and literature.

The Medal awarded to Dr Mamoona Khan is a significant achievement of the WUM as a whole. It is a testimony to the high quality, cutting edge research being performed at the University and to the commitment of its researchers, said a news release issued here on Thursday.