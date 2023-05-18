WUM gets four new buses under HEC project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Women University Multan (WUM) got another four new buses into its fleet in a ceremony under Higher education Commission project.

The addition of newly purchased four new 63-seat Hino buses has been made against payment of Rs approximately 60 million from HEC project titled under "Strengthening of Women University Multan".

VC Dr. Uzma Quraishi while inaugurating the ceremony of induction of buses mentioned that despite unflavourable financial conditions of the varsity, they were trying their best to provide better facilities to the students enrolled in various departments and centers.

She hoped that with the addition of these new buses, the existing travel facilities will be further enhanced.

She appreciated the efforts of the in-charge of the transport department Mr.Irfan Mehmood and his staff and said that they are working hard to improve the transport department and its services. The ceremony was attended by Pro VC Dr Kalsoom Paracha , Treasurer Rehan Qadir, Mr. Asad Wazir, Regional Sales Manager Hino and Mr. Amir Majeed Services Manager.