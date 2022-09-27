UrduPoint.com

WUM Holds Interactive Session On Communication Studies

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

WUM holds interactive session on communication studies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The department of Mass Communication of Women University Multan (WUM) organized an interactive session titled "Communication Studies – A Paradox" at Matital campus here.

Ahmad Riaz, a development specialist was the guest speaker. Ahmad emphasized the evolving nature of media and how it has been shifted precociously from controlled to uncontrolled and from traditional to hybrid over time.

He stressed the fact that the students need to understand the vastness of the subject, future prospects, and practical implications related to it.

The session was attended by a good number of students, faculty members Dr Deeba Shahwar, Sumera Khalid and Amna Fazail. The focal person of session was Lecturer Saadia Talib. She stressed upon students to participate in such activities to enhance their knowledge and skills.

Speaking on the occasion, teacher-in-charge Dr Beenish Zeeshan said that department would continue to organize seminars, conferences and interactive sessions for students in future too.

