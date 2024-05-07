Open Menu

WUM Hosts First Annual Young Artist Exhibition

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM

WUM hosts first annual young artist exhibition

A three day first South Punjab Annual Young Artists Exhibition featuring 150 pieces of art including emboss, oil and water painting, ceramics, charcoal, fabric poster, colour paintings and sculptures of 47 artists concluded on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A three day first South Punjab Annual Young Artists Exhibition featuring 150 pieces of art including emboss, oil and water painting, ceramics, charcoal, fabric poster, colour paintings and sculptures of 47 artists concluded on Tuesday.

The art exhibition organized by Women University Multan (WUM) Department of Art & Design.

The exhibition formally inaugurated by VC Dr Kalsoom Pracha along with RegistrarDr Mamoona Khan.

She said that students from different universities including ISP, BZU, NFC, IUB, and Women University Bahawalpur exhibited their work.

Dr. Kalsoom Paracha said that Women University has always promoted positive activities in South Punjab. This should be continued so that our young artists from all over Pakistan can exhibit their admiration for art and culture.

She said that students were having creative ideas and they had highlighted various social and individual issues in an innovative way.

She said that these artists creations are a source of inspiration. She appreciated the students for their outstanding performance during the exhibition.

Assistant Prof. Shahzad Akhtar said that this initiative of the WUM was a guarantee of the bright future of the youth artists and an exemplary effort. He said it is a pride moment for us to see the work of the young artists, as it will be a source of encouragement for the youth.

The first position was won by Zohaib Sajjad, the second position was clinched by Sobia Khan from BZU, and the third position shared by two students Abeera Ahmed from WUM and Sadaf Khan from BZU.

At the end Dr Kalsoom, Ms. Nida Ahmed and Prof Sonia Nasir distributed certificates among the artists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Water Oil Young Wum Bahawalpur Nasir Bahauddin Zakariya University Women IUB All From

Recent Stories

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gan ..

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

8 minutes ago
 Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam ..

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

8 minutes ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

8 minutes ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

8 minutes ago
 China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

8 minutes ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

13 minutes ago
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

13 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

13 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

29 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

13 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

13 minutes ago
 229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan