WUM marks 'International Day of Women in Mathematics'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Mathematics department of Women University Multan (WUM) organised a walk in connection with the 'International Day of the Role of Women in Mathematics' here on Monday.

The walk started from the department and culminated at the main gate of Katchery campus and was attended by heads of different departments, faculty members and students.

Speaking on the occasion, WUM Registrar and Chairperson of the Department of Mathematics, Dr Qamar Rubab informed that women were honing their skills in field of mathematics as in other fields of the world.

She stated that their research was being appreciated all over the world, adding that Mathematics is playing an important role in the development of technology and people are benefiting from its innovations.

Dr Rubab stressed that students should formulate new research trends in all branches of Mathematics.

Lecturer, Department of Mathematics Zil-e-Shams said that the department is expanding its capabilities to make an impact nationally and internationally in research and economic development.

Meanwhile, speech and quiz competitions were also organised at the departmental level in which certificates were awarded to the winners.