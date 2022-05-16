UrduPoint.com

WUM Marks 'International Day Of Women In Mathematics'

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 07:05 PM

WUM marks 'International Day of Women in Mathematics'

Mathematics department of Women University Multan (WUM) organised a walk in connection with the 'International Day of the Role of Women in Mathematics' here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Mathematics department of Women University Multan (WUM) organised a walk in connection with the 'International Day of the Role of Women in Mathematics' here on Monday.

The walk started from the department and culminated at the main gate of Katchery campus and was attended by heads of different departments, faculty members and students.

Speaking on the occasion, WUM Registrar and Chairperson of the Department of Mathematics, Dr Qamar Rubab informed that women were honing their skills in field of mathematics as in other fields of the world.

She stated that their research was being appreciated all over the world, adding that Mathematics is playing an important role in the development of technology and people are benefiting from its innovations.

Dr Rubab stressed that students should formulate new research trends in all branches of Mathematics.

Lecturer, Department of Mathematics Zil-e-Shams said that the department is expanding its capabilities to make an impact nationally and internationally in research and economic development.

Meanwhile, speech and quiz competitions were also organised at the departmental level in which certificates were awarded to the winners.

Related Topics

Multan World Technology Wum Women All From

Recent Stories

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

27 seconds ago
 US carrier JetBlue launches hostile takeover of Sp ..

US carrier JetBlue launches hostile takeover of Spirit Airlines

30 seconds ago
 Veteran journalist Syed Sultan Ahmad passes away

Veteran journalist Syed Sultan Ahmad passes away

31 seconds ago
 Senator Irfan Siddiqui calls out for action agains ..

Senator Irfan Siddiqui calls out for action against cutting of trees

33 seconds ago
 HUAWEI launches the Trendy Flagship & Camera King ..

HUAWEI launches the Trendy Flagship & Camera King - HUAWEI nova 9 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Spanish Foreign Minister Anticipates 'Historic' NA ..

Spanish Foreign Minister Anticipates 'Historic' NATO June Summit in Madrid

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.