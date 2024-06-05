WUM Marks World Environment Day
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Women University Multan (WUM) observed World Environment Day by organizing a ceremony, rally, and poster-making competition at the Matital campus, here on Wednesday.
The Department of Environmental Sciences, in collaboration with the Forest Department and PEPD, organized an event to celebrate the day.
The chief guests were Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan, VC Dr. Kalsoom Pracha, and Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu.
Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Multan Division, Maryam Khan, said that the Punjab government had banned the use of plastic to eliminate environmental pollution.
"Pakistan is one of the most affected countries by environmental pollution and global warming," she added.
"The use of plastic bags, cutlery, boxes, cups, glasses, and bottles has been banned on Punjab government orders, she said.
"The unnecessary use of plastic causes diseases," she informed.
For the survival of the coming generation, saplings should be planted on a large scale, the commissioner noted.
She appreciated the zeal of students towards tree plantations and said, "Youth possess great potential and spirit to change society for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.
"
The Commissioner maintained, "The world has been facing environmental challenges, and Pakistan is no exception."
WUM VC Dr. Kalsoom Pracha stated, "The purpose of celebrating this day is to create awareness among the people about the improvement of the environment and the elimination of pollution."
This day has been regularly celebrated every year since 1974 under the auspices of the United Nations. On this day, the United Nations reaffirms its commitment to combat environmental problems. The number and severity of droughts are increasing while water reserves are decreasing and crop production is becoming limited.
Earlier, the Commissioner and VC opened the Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling on the Admin Block front lawn.
Later, Commissioner Maryam Khan, along with Deputy Commissioner Mr. Wasim Sindhu and VC Dr. Kalsoom Pracha, distributed certificates and shields among the students who won positions in different competitions.
Chairperson of the Environmental Department, Dr. Saima Nasreen, thanked the guests and audience for their participation.
