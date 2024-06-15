WUM Orgainzes Workshop On Women In Robotics, AI In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Empowering Women in STEM British Council's Gender Equality Partnership launched STEM Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) workshop organized by Department of Mathematics, Women University Multan(WUM).
It marked a significant milestone in advancing gender equality in STEM fields as the British Council's Gender Equality Partnership project, "PIE (Partnership in Equality) for UK-Pakistan Women in Robotics & AI," launched an immersive workshop at WUM.
The event was aimed to empower women with hands-on experience and cutting-edge knowledge in robotics and artificial intelligence.
The workshop organized by Department of Mathematics, WUM brought together aspiring women technologists, educators, and professionals from across Pakistan. The PIE project is dedicated to bridging the gender gap in robotics and AI by providing women with the tools, skills, and confidence needed to excel in these rapidly evolving fields.
The workshop featured interactive sessions led by leading experts in robotics and AI, Dr. Shadan Khan Khattak Head of Department – Engineering, Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK, Dr. Sia Chow Siing Head, STEAM Hub, EUREKA Robotics Centre, Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK Dr. Farkhanda Afzal Associate Professor, MCS, National University of Sciences & Technology, Pakistan Ms.
Uzma Ehsan Lecturer, MCS, National University of Sciences & Technology, Pakistan provide a full day workshop and enthusiastically make the faculty and students to interact with program based robotics. WUM VC, Dr. Kalsoom Pracha, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative: "We are proud to host this groundbreaking workshop at our university. It aligns perfectly with our mission to empower women through education and innovation.
This collaboration with the British Council is a testament to our commitment to providing our students with unparalleled opportunities in STEM."
Head of the Mathematics Department, Prof. Dr. Qammar Rubbab, highlighted the workshop's impact on academic development: "Integrating robotics and AI into our curriculum is essential for preparing our students for the future. This workshop not only enhances their technical skills but also inspires them to pursue advanced research and careers in these fields.
"Focal Person PIE Project at WUM, Dr. Zill e Shams, emphasized the importance of international partnerships: "The PIE project is a significant step towards global gender equality in STEM. By connecting women from the UK and Pakistan, we are creating a supportive network that fosters innovation and collaboration. Today's workshop is just the beginning of many transformative initiatives to come."
