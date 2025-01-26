WUM organizes self-defence training for female staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Women University Multan (WUM) Security Wing, in collaboration with the Civil Defense Department, conducted a one-day self-defence training session.

The hands-on training was led by Inspector Imran, accompanied by female officers, and aimed at equipping the participants with essential self-defence skills to enhance personal safety and build self-confidence.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Pracha graced the event as the chief guest. Addressing the participants, she emphasized the importance of self-defence for everyone, regardless of gender or location. “This training reflects our commitment to empowering women and ensuring their safety, enabling them to thrive and contribute positively to society,” she said.

The focal person for the training, Chief Security Officer Mr. Arfan Haider, along with the trainers, encouraged participants to not only utilize these skills for personal protection but also to train their peers and other young women in their communities.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Mamoona Khan, faculty members, and administrative staff actively participated in the event. The session concluded with attendees expressing their gratitude for the initiative, which they described as timely and essential for fostering a sense of security and empowerment among women.