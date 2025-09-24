Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM

WUM seminar stresses HPV vaccination to protect women health

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Safeguarding women’s health through preventive vaccination and timely screening was the focus of an awareness seminar on cervical cancer and HPV vaccination, organised by the Department of Sociology, Women University Multan (WUM).

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Pracha, the chief guest, said HPV is a leading cause of cervical cancer and the vaccine, already used in 144 countries, has reduced disease burden globally. She urged teachers to lead awareness campaigns and students to guide families on hygiene, screening, and authentic medical advice.

Representatives of the District Health Authority, Dr.

Sauban Zia and Dr. Taimoor, and UNICEF’s Muhammad Waqas highlighted the vaccination drive’s role in protecting women and girls from preventable diseases. They cautioned against misinformation, noting cervical cancer often develops silently, making routine screening essential.

Focal persons Dr. Madiha Akram and Gulshan Ara said the seminar aimed to promote prevention and early detection, alongside long-term health benefits of vaccination.

The event concluded with a call for vaccination, awareness, and regular medical screening to ensure women’s health and safety in Pakistan.

