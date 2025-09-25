WUM signs NGO to empower momen in IT sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Women University Multan and a non governmental organization (NGO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at advancing women’s empowerment and gender equality with a strong focus on digital literacy and skill development.

The signing ceremony, held at Women University Multan, was presided over by WUM VC Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha, and Senior Project Coordinator Circle Women Association Mohsin Zaidi.

This strategic partnership seeks to open new avenues for women in information technology by equipping them with essential skills to thrive in the digital era.

Under the MoU, both institutions will collaborate on a wide range of initiatives, including specialized workshops, training programs, and community outreach projects, all dedicated to strengthening IT proficiency, digital literacy, and entrepreneurial capacity among women. By leveraging shared expertise, research, and resources, the partnership aims to foster a sustainable ecosystem that enables women to compete globally while contributing meaningfully to Pakistan’s socio-economic progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha emphasized the university’s commitment to creating inclusive learning spaces,“This partnership with Circle Women Association reflects our shared vision of empowering women through knowledge, technology, and opportunities. Together, we are building pathways that will allow women to emerge as leaders in the digital world.”

The ceremony was attended by key academic figures, including Dr Khadija Kanwal, Director of the Institute

of CS & IT, Dr Asma Akbar, Deputy Director of ORIC, Mr. Maqbool Anjum Area Coordinator South Punjab and faculty members, who appreciated this initiative as a step toward bridging gender gaps in technology and education.