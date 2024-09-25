WUM welcomes new students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) An orientation ceremony for the newly admitted students was held at the Women University Multan both at Katchery and Matital campuses.

WUM Vice Chancellor Dr Kalsoom Piracha was the chief guest. She congratulated the new-comers and highlighted the university’s efforts for quality education.

The VC stressed the post-graduate students to work hard and focus on research activities with an aim to lead the country towards progress with innovative ideas. Director Student Affairs, Dr. Adeela Saeed took the stage, delivering a comprehensive presentation that shed light on the distinctive features of the university

She covered important academic, administrative rules, scholarships and introduction of various facilities available at the campus.

The ceremony was attended by Registrar Dr Mamoona Khan, Dr. Raheela Jabeen, Chairpersons and faculty members.