UrduPoint.com

WUS Announces Results Of BA/BSc Supplementary Examination

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

WUS announces results of BA/BSc supplementary examination

SWABI, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) ::Women University Swabi (WUS) has announced results of BA/BSc supplementary examination 2020 here Friday.

According to Controller Examination, a total of 521 students appeared in the supplementary examination 2020 out of which 431 were declared successful.

Vice Chancellor Swabi Women University, Professor Syed Muhammad Mukarram praised examination section for compiling the result and said that examination of BA/BSc examination 2021 would be held in October.

The university has also announced holding of MA/M.Com 2021 examination in September.

Related Topics

Swabi September October Women 2020

Recent Stories

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi

12 minutes ago
 Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, region ..

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, regional and domestic security envir ..

21 minutes ago
 College Professor found guilty of sexually harassi ..

College Professor found guilty of sexually harassing female student

26 minutes ago
 90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

42 minutes ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

42 minutes ago
 Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.