WUS announces results of BA/BSc supplementary examination

SWABI, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) ::Women University Swabi (WUS) has announced results of BA/BSc supplementary examination 2020 here Friday.

According to Controller Examination, a total of 521 students appeared in the supplementary examination 2020 out of which 431 were declared successful.

Vice Chancellor Swabi Women University, Professor Syed Muhammad Mukarram praised examination section for compiling the result and said that examination of BA/BSc examination 2021 would be held in October.

The university has also announced holding of MA/M.Com 2021 examination in September.