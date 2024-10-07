WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social Sciences'

Women University Swabi (WUS) has taken a significant step forward in promoting academic research by inaugurating its two-day national conference on "Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social Sciences" on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Women University Swabi (WUS) has taken a significant step forward in promoting academic research by inaugurating its two-day national conference on "Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social Sciences" on Monday.

More than 100 renowned scholars and researchers from across the country participated in this esteemed event.

The conference aims to provide a platform for experts from various fields to present their research papers and discuss new innovations and developments in their respective disciplines. The conference will continue tomorrow, featuring additional sessions and presentations.

In the inaugural session, prominent scholar Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman delivered an online address, and former Vice-Chancellor of FATA University, Swat University, and Peshawar University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Jahanzaib, attended as the Chief Guest.

Professor Dr Syed Mukaram Shah from Swabi University, Professor Dr Bushra Khan from the Environmental Science Department at Peshawar University, Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Professor Dr. Safia Bibi, and Professor Dr. Rehmat Qureshi were also present.

Chief Organizer of the conference, Dr. Gulnaz Parveen, and the Registrar of Women University Swabi warmly welcomed the esteemed guests and expressed their gratitude for their support. The speakers shed light on emerging trends in their respective fields and emphasized the importance of holding such a conference.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, in his speech, stated, “This conference is a crucial step towards promoting interdisciplinary research. It provides researchers with an opportunity to share their knowledge and collaborate with experts from various fields. Pakistani researchers are playing a vital role in the global changes taking place today.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Jahanzaib emphasized the importance of technology, saying, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is bringing revolutionary changes in every field and has become an integral part of research and development. We must utilize AI effectively to advance our scientific disciplines.”

Professor Dr. Syed Mukaram Shah highlighted the value of collaboration in research, noting, “Studying emerging trends in sciences and social sciences is essential for societal development. Platforms like these help bridge the gap between academic research and practical issues.”

Professor Dr. Bushra Khan stressed the importance of environmental sustainability, stating, “Research should focus on sustainable development and environmental protection. We need to find innovative solutions to address the environmental challenges of our time.”

In her concluding remarks, Professor Dr. Safia Bibi emphasized the importance of social sciences, adding, “Understanding human behavior and social trends is critical. Interdisciplinary collaboration between scientific and social fields can lead to holistic development.”

Professor Dr. Rehmat Qureshi emphasized the significance of such educational gatherings, saying, “Conferences like this are the essence of academic growth. They encourage discussions on emerging trends and inspire us to raise the standard of our research.”

This conference is a remarkable achievement for Women University Swabi, demonstrating its commitment to fostering scholarly collaboration and strengthening ties among researchers through such activities.

The conference will continue tomorrow, featuring additional sessions and presentations that will further expand academic discussions and contribute significantly to the advancement of research in the region.