UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WUS Introduces Special Education, Speech Therapy Programs

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

WUS introduces special education, speech therapy programs

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Women University Swabi (WUS) has approved the Associate Degree program in affiliated colleges in the 17th Academic Council meeting of WUS, said a notification of the university on Wednesday.

The 17th meeting of WUS was held under the chairperson ship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi wherein she stressed upon the promotion of research culture in universities and progress of the colleges affiliated with the university.

"These programs are skill-oriented and especially designed to enable female graduates for an early entry into the job market or to become entrepreneurs".

The council approved the establishment of Institute of special education and speech therapy and WUS Medical and Diagnostic Research Center in the varsity which would be first of its kind in the latest diagnostic facility in the district Swabi.

The Vice Chancellor informed that due to alarmingly increasing cases of COVID-19, all classes were now online and the mid-term exam would also be taken online.

The council also approved the establishment of a Psychological Counseling Center and Directorate of Students' Affairs under the auspices of the varsity.

Related Topics

Education Job Progress Swabi Women Market All

Recent Stories

Punjab’s Minority Affairs Department celebrates ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah’s achievements make everyone optimistic ..

25 minutes ago

Tiger Force given task in Multan

6 minutes ago

People witnesses crowding Lunda Bazaar to purchase ..

6 minutes ago

Domestic vegetable ghee production decreases 5.62% ..

6 minutes ago

Cars production decreases 14.36% during July-Octob ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.