WUS introduces special education, speech therapy programs

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Women University Swabi (WUS) has approved the Associate Degree program in affiliated colleges in the 17th Academic Council meeting of WUS, said a notification of the university on Wednesday.

The 17th meeting of WUS was held under the chairperson ship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi wherein she stressed upon the promotion of research culture in universities and progress of the colleges affiliated with the university.

"These programs are skill-oriented and especially designed to enable female graduates for an early entry into the job market or to become entrepreneurs".

The council approved the establishment of Institute of special education and speech therapy and WUS Medical and Diagnostic Research Center in the varsity which would be first of its kind in the latest diagnostic facility in the district Swabi.

The Vice Chancellor informed that due to alarmingly increasing cases of COVID-19, all classes were now online and the mid-term exam would also be taken online.

The council also approved the establishment of a Psychological Counseling Center and Directorate of Students' Affairs under the auspices of the varsity.