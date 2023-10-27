Open Menu

WUS Organizes Walk To Mark Of ‘Black Day’

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Women University Swabi (WUS) here Friday organized a walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris on the occasion of ‘Black Day.’

The walk was participated by faculty members and a large number of students who highlighted the atrocities of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris.

Speakers expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and said that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not go in vain. They said that the purpose of the walk was to draw the attention of the world towards the genuine struggle of the Kashmiri people for their freedom.

They said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would bear fruits and that day was imminent when oppressed people of the occupied valley would free themselves from Indian usurpation.

