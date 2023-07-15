Open Menu

WUS, SCCI Signs MoU To Foster Research And Innovation

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 07:24 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ):Women University of Swabi (WUS) and the Swabi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster research and innovation.

Representing WUS, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) Dr Ome Kalsoom Afridi, and President of the SSCI Muhammad Babar Hamayun signed the MoU.

The agreement aims to create new opportunities for research and innovation, while also fostering commercialization efforts.

One of the key highlights of the partnership is the establishment of business incubation centers at WUS Muhammad Babar Hamayun, President of the SSCI, has assured full support for this initiative.

These centers will provide a conducive environment for nurturing entrepreneurial ventures and promoting startups, ultimately contributing to the economic growth of the region.

To commemorate the occasion, the SSCI organized a one-day seminar titled "e-Commerce, Amazon, and the Pakistan Trade Portal" in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority, Government of Pakistan.

This seminar aimed to shed light on the potential of e-commerce and the utilization of platforms like Amazon and the Pakistan Trade Portal for trade activities.

The event witnessed active participation from WUS faculty members, including Maleeha, Sumbal, Zainab, and Sundas, along with more than 45 students from the Department of Arts and Design.

Their involvement in the seminar demonstrated WUS's commitment to fostering academic and industry collaborations, promoting knowledge-sharing, and equipping students with practical insights into the evolving business landscape.

Through this MoU and the collaborative efforts of WUS and SSCI, the university aims to further strengthen its research and innovation ecosystem, empower students and faculty members, and contribute to the socioeconomic development of the Swabi region.

