WUS senate meeting discusses reply of show cause notice served to VC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here Friday chaired senate meeting of Women University Swabi (WUS) and discussed reply of show cause notice being served to Shahana Urooj Kazmi, Vice Chancellor of SWU.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash, Acting Vice Chancellor WUS, Zahoor-ul-Haq, Secretary Higher Education, Muhammad Daud and Senate members of the varsity.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the reply of Shahana Urooj Kazmi in the light of inquiry report prepared by Governor Inspection Team and the existing Universities Act.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor said that decision on the matter should be taken considering facts and figures and abiding by rules and procedures.

He said that impartiality should be maintained over the matter keeping in view the future of the young generation. He said that merit violation and discrimination would impact future of students that are studying in universities.

It merits a mention that Vice Chancellor WUS Shahana Urooj Kazmi was being served show cause notice over alleged misuse of power, mismanagement of financial matters and illegal appointments in WUS.