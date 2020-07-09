WUS to be opened in September: VC

SWABI, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) ::The Women University Swabi (WUS) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi Thursday said the university would be opened for face to face learning once all the precautionary measures were completed.

She said that in case if the corona pandemic continues for a longer period then the University would commence Fall 2020 Semester as online.

She was addressed an online meeting regarding preventive steps to control the spread of COVID-19 during Eidul Azah and Moharram here and an emergency meeting with all Heads of Teaching Departments and Administrative Sections to discussed the decision taken in the meeting of Federal education Minister regarding reopening of University in first week of September.

Earlier on July 8, a meeting was held in the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Education with Provincial Ministers to overview the reopening of all educational institutes across the country, wherein they all agreed to reopen the educational institutes in the first week of September with strict adherence to the SOPs.