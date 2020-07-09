UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WUS To Be Opened In September: VC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

WUS to be opened in September: VC

SWABI, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) ::The Women University Swabi (WUS) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi  Thursday said the university would be opened for face to face learning once all the precautionary measures were completed.

She said that in case if the corona pandemic continues for a longer period then the University would commence Fall 2020 Semester as online.

She was addressed an online meeting regarding preventive steps to control the spread of COVID-19 during Eidul Azah and Moharram here and an emergency meeting with all Heads of Teaching Departments and Administrative Sections to discussed the decision taken in the meeting of Federal education Minister regarding reopening of University in first week of September.

Earlier on July 8, a meeting was held in the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Education with Provincial Ministers to overview the reopening of all educational institutes across the country, wherein they all  agreed to reopen the educational institutes in the first week of September with strict adherence to the SOPs.

Related Topics

Education Swabi July September Women 2020 All

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridiâ€™s charity foundationâ€™s logo feat ..

4 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

21 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

24 minutes ago

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of â€˜Frontline H ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.