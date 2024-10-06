WUS to hold conference on emerging trends in science

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Women University Swabi (WUS) is all set to host its first-ever two-day National Conference on Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social Sciences, starting tomorrow. This landmark event will bring together over 100 esteemed scholars and researchers from across the country. Participants will present their research papers on a wide range of topics, shedding light on the latest trends and innovations in their respective fields.

The conference aims to foster a vibrant academic exchange, encouraging dialogue and collaboration among experts from diverse backgrounds.

With meticulous planning and dedication, the University has prepared extensively to ensure the success of this historic event.

As the university's inaugural national conference, this event marks a significant achievement, paving the way for future research endeavors and establishing Women University Swabi as a leading academic institution in the region.

APP/vak