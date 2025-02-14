WWB Approves Contract Employees Regularization
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Workers Welfare Board (WWB) has officially approved the regularization of its contract employees in a unanimous decision.
The board members have also directed the relevant authorities to review the status of currently employed contract workers and, if they meet the required criteria, include them in the regularization process.
The decision was made during a meeting chaired by KP Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan. The meeting was attended by WWB Chairman Mian Adil Iqbal, Secretary Muhammad Tufail, Additional Advocate General, and other officials. Several board matters were discussed, and members provided their input and suggestions.
Additionally, the board approved the immediate evacuation of a bungalow on Shami Road, Peshawar, terminating its current lease and initiating full recovery. The meeting also explored establishing an Information Technology Wing within WWB to improve efficiency.
A detailed discussion took place regarding employees' house rent policies, and the possibility of relaxing restrictions on filling vacant positions within the board was also considered. Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan emphasized that reforms are essential for improving WWB operations.
He further stated that income generated from shops in labour colonies should be reinvested into enhancing facilities for workers and supporting their children’s education.
