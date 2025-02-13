WWB approves regularization of contract employees

Open Menu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Workers Welfare Board (WWB) chaired by provincial labor minister, Fazal Shakoor Khan has unanimously approved the regularization of its contract employees.

The meeting was also attended by WWB Chairman, Mian Adil Iqbal, Secretary Muhammad Tufail, board members, Additional Advocate General and other concerned officers.

The members also approved the immediate eviction of WWB bungalow located on Shami Road Peshawar. They also decided to terminate current lease of bungalow and issued instructions for full recovery of lease amount.

Members also discussed the establishment of the board's own Information Technology wing to bring reforms and improvements.

