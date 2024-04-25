WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenue generation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan has directed Workers Welfare Board (WWB) to identify commercial land of the board sand utilize it for revenue generation.

He issued these directives while chairing meeting of WWB held here on Thursday. He also directed to form a committee comprising three members from WWB to compile ideas and suggestions regarding land identification and sought a report within two week time.

He said that construction of plazas, shops and parks on the commercial land would play a vital role in revenue generation for WWB.

On the occasion, the minister was briefed about vocational, technical and general educational institutions working under WWB.

Meeting also discussed labor colonies, illegal occupation of houses, functioning of various committees including finance committee, implementation committee and rationalization committee. Minister was told that WWB would send ten industrial workers to Saudi Arabia this year to perform hajj.