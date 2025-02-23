Open Menu

WWB, NAVTTC Organize Enrollment Test For Six Months Training On Skill Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM

WWB, NAVTTC organize enrollment test for six months training on skill development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Workers Welfare board (WWB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), conducted enrollment tests on Sunday for six-month skill development courses. The tests were held at eight locations across seven districts.

To ensure a transparent selection process, a dedicated testing agency was engaged to conduct exams using an e-testing system. Candidates participated in assessments at technical institutions of Workers Welfare Board in Peshawar, Haripur, Tank, Nowshera, Swat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Successful candidates will be shortlisted and enrolled in various skill development programs, where they will receive training along with a monthly stipend.

As part of the NAVTTC initiative, shortlisted individuals will undergo training for three to six months in specialized fields such as internet of Things (IoT) System Development and Application, Graphic Designing, Office Management, E-Commerce, and General Electrician training.

Upon completion of the program, participants will receive certification, enhancing their prospects for skilled labor employment, both locally and internationally. This initiative aims to equip individuals with in-demand skills, improving their chances of securing job opportunities abroad.

