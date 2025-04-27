WWB selects 17 labourers to undertake Hajj pilgrimage free-of-charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Workers Welfare Board (WWB) has selected 17 labourers from various industries across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to undertake Hajj pilgrimage free-of-charge.

This initiative, detailed in fiscal year 2024-25 report issued here Sunday, comes at a total cost of approximately Rs 18.8 million, translating to roughly Rs 1.1 million per pilgrim.

Similarly, WWB’s commitment to workers' welfare through other financial assistance programs. For instance, Rs 13.1 million was disbursed as marriage grants for 341 workers, and Rs 30 million was provided as death grants in 44 cases.

Investing in future generation, Board also released Rs 62.75 million in scholarships for 1,578 deserving male and female students pursuing degrees in fields like medicine, engineering, and business administration at various higher education institutions within the province.

Notably, 1,009 of these students are currently studying, while 569 have successfully completed their education. Furthermore, scholarships for approximately 2,314 newly admitted students are pending approval from Provincial Scrutiny Committee.

The report also showcases performance of educational institutions under WWB. In the seven Matriculation Technical Institutes, 688 students enrolled in Matriculation Technical Education in 2024-25, with an impressive 90.

25% passing rate as 622 students cleared their examinations.

The eight Mono-tech Institutes saw 1,414 students admitted to their Associate Engineering Diploma programs, achieving an 87.24% success rate with 1,234 graduates. Additionally, all 2,220 students who enrolled in Electric short courses successfully completed their studies. The three Polytech Institutes also demonstrated strong academic results, with 4,076 out of 4,322 students passing their examinations, yielding an overall pass rate of 92.50%.

The Working Folks Grammar Schools, also managed by Workers Welfare Board, admitted 21,587 students in 2024-25, with an additional 300 new admissions planned for 2025-26. These schools reported excellent results in recent board examinations, with a 94% pass rate (1,141 out of 1,220 students) in matriculation and a 96% pass rate (445 out of 464 students) in the intermediate examinations.

To support these students, Workers Welfare Board allocated approximately Rs 191.7 million during 2024-25 for essential resources such as books, uniforms, and transportation, the report concluded.