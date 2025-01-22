WWB To Launch Skill Development Courses For Youth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 06:38 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Workers Welfare board (WWB), Labour Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday announced launching of skill development courses for youth in various districts.
The courses would be launched at various institutes of WWB across different districts of the province in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).
The offered courses include internet of Things (IoT) system development and application, household appliances repair and maintenance, graphic design (print media), general electrician, office management and E-commerce, said a press release.
APP/mds
