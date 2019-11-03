WWDC, Rozan cheap household items exhibition for deserving women

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Women Welfare and Development Centre (WWDC) in collaboration with the welfare trust Rozan will arrange a two day exhibition of their annual sale of discounted items on November 5 to 6 for deserving women.

According to a WWDC official, under the sale poor women will be given household items on cheaper rates.

She said these domestic use items include clothes, bags, decoration pieces, jewelry and electronic appliances.

She added that every year WWDC organizes its grand sale to extend assistance to deserving women for helping them in all possible ways.

"WWDC was working since 1993 and has so far trained 20,000 women in various skills where the centre has also expanded its activities, she added.

\778