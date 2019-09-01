WWDC starts new vocational courses for deserving women

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Women Welfare Development Centre (WWDC) has started free of cost new vocational courses for deserving women.

According to an official, the aim of the courses were to facilitate the poor women to have strong economic footing for their families.

He said that the courses including fashion designing and beautician which would have time period of one year.

He said that in other courses including enterprise development, dress cutting, candle making, pot painting, fabric painting, fomic work, stocking net, procellain (Basic), Procellain (Advance) and mehndi will be imparted.

He said that these courses would be of three months and new courses would be announced soon.

He said that "Every year WWDC announces new courses for deserving women for making them economically sound to earn with dignity".

"WWDC was working since 1993 and had so far trained 20,000 women in various skills adding that the centre also expanded its activities", he said.

