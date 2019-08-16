UrduPoint.com
WWDC Starts Technical, Vocational Courses For Poor Women

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 01:51 PM

WWDC starts technical, vocational courses for poor women

Women's Welfare and Development Center (WWDC) have started technical and vocational courses for destitute women of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Women's Welfare and Development Center (WWDC) have started technical and vocational courses for destitute women of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to an official, courses including beautician one year diploma , information technology , textile designing, candle making, baking, computer courses and sewing course.

She said that the main aim to start the courses were to facilitate deserving women to empower them for having an economic footing for their families.

She said that in other commercial courses, commercial embroidery, enterprise Development, calligraphy, Arts and Crafts and oil painting will be imparted to them.

She further stated that "Every year WWDC imparts new courses to deserving women for making them economically sound to earn with dignity".

"WWDC was working since 1993 and has so far trained 20,000 women in various skills adding that the centre has also expanded its activities, she added.

