WWDC to start new courses for deserving women from July 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Women's Welfare and Development center (WWDC) will start different short courses from July 20 for poor and deserving women to make them economically strong.

According to an official, under this programme, she said different courses would be imparted them to help channelize their hidden skills.She said that beside short courses,one year diploma will also be given in Beauty Parlour, Computer and Fashion Designing. She said that there is compulsion of Intermediate degree for computer course and for other courses Matric is compulsory.

She said that the short courses including Dress making, Textile designing , commercial embroidery,home arts,Zari work,Glass painting ,Short computer course,Arts and Crafts and Beauty parlour.

She said that the aim of said program was to facilitate needy women and enabling them to support their families through their professional skills, mitigating poverty at grassroots level.

She said that WWDC was all committed to empower women in all possible ways.