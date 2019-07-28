WWDC to start new courses for result awaiting students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The Women's Welfare and Development center (WWDC) has started the program for poor and deserving students who were awaiting their intermediate results to impart them in different courses.

According to an official, they will be imparted different courses under this program to help channelize their hidden skills, besides economically empowering them.

She said the courses including Dress making, Textile designing, Glass painting ,Short computer course and Beauty parlour.

She said the aim of said program was to facilitate needy women and enabling them to support their families through their professional skills, mitigating poverty at grass root level.

She said that WWDC was committed to empower women in all possible ways.

