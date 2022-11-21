UrduPoint.com

WWF, BZU Launch Water Conversation Project

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University and World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature jointly launched a project for the conservation of water at the varsity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University and World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature jointly launched a project for the conservation of water at the varsity.

A spokesperson for BZU said under the project the water used for ablution in the mosque would be filtered to be used for plants.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the project was performed by BZU Resident Officer, Dr Muhammad Tahir, Dr Zamin Ahmad, Security incharge, Zahid Iqbal and WWF representative, Muhammad Kashif, he informed.

All the expenditures would be borne by WWF, he stated, adding the project would help the recycling of water and would save energy, the spokesperson concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

