WWF delegation discusses collaboration with Punjab minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):A three-member WWF Pakistan delegation, led by senior director Dr Masoor Arshad, called on Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) M Rizwan here on Tuesday.

Matters regarding thematic goals of freshwater, forest, wildlife by the WWF Pakistan, environmental compliance at the SMEs of Pakistan, implementation of environmental laws and governance, wetland and water replenishment initiatives, potential collaboration between the WWF Pakistan and the EPD Punjab discussed in details.

Dr Masoor Arshad said the WWF Pakistan was a global environmental conservation organisation that aims to conserve nature and ecological processes by preserving genetic, species and ecosystem diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources was sustainable both now and in the longer term and promoting action to reduce pollution and wasteful exploitation and consumption of resources and energy.

He explained to the minister that WWF Pakistan was already working with different departments in Punjab and desired to work with environment department with an aim to see a world, where forests were properly valued not just for wood but for many other benefits they provide for people and nature.

He said with better protection, management and planning, we could continue to benefit from forests, without damaging the environment. "We can even go further, by replanting and restoring forests that have been destroyed or degraded, which can help combat climate, extend and reconnect wildlife habitats, and reduce problems like flooding and erosion," he added.

He said climate change was a bitter reality that posed a greater threat to our present and future generations. He called for nature based solutions such as large scale plantation drives, promotion of renewable energy and conservation of water resources to address this challenge.

he minister EPD said incumbent government had introduced multiple campaigns and drives to combat climate change, including the billion tree tsunami and Clean Green Pakistan Initiative (CGPI).

He said the scheme CGPI would be helpful to protect environment especially in Lahore, where index reached at high level due to air pollution, caused by heavy traffic and old technology brick-kilns etc.

He said the government aimed to introduce electric cars to reduce harmful emissions. The minister hoped that through CGPI issues such as safe drinking water, solid waste management, liquid waste management, city beautification, cleanliness of streets, usability of parks, tree plantation and total sanitation/hygiene would be resolved.

He also acknowledged the efforts of WWF Pakistan in the field of environment and showed pleasure to work with WWF Pakistan.

He directed the EPD secretary to make a comprehensive report in a week for protecting environment in the province and forwarded it for further process.

Project Manager Arjamand Qayyum, senior officer project Adeel Younas of WWF Pakistan, EPD Secretary Saima Saeed, DG EPA and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.