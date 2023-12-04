WWF doubles marriage, death grants of its registered workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has doubled the marriage and death grant for the registered workers of Federal Capital territory.

An official source told APP here on Monday that the grants had been increased in pursuance of the decision of governing body of the WWF. The previous amount of the marriage grant was Rs 200,000 and the amount allocated as grant for death was Rs 400,000. But now, new revised amount of the marriage grant has been fixed at Rs 400,000 and death grant Rs 800,000 respectively.

The transport amount has also been increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 6000 and ambulance services are also being provided to all newly merged districts in Khyber Pukhtunkhaw.

The official said that the Finance Section of the WWF was playing a key role in providing and managing different services and activities for which funds are generated through the contributions by employers under various laws along with a sustainable income from profitable, safe and secure investments in approved Government financial institutions.

He said that all such commendable achievements were indeed the outcome of the complementary, coordinated and concerted efforts of the government, Governing Body of WWF, Provincial Workers’ Welfare Boards and WWF Secretariat, Islamabad without which the objectives of the WWF could hardly be achieved.