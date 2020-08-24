UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WWF Doubles Marriage Grant For Industrial Workers' Daughters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:46 PM

WWF doubles marriage grant for industrial workers' daughters

Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has decided to double marriage grant for the industrial workers' daughters, raising it to Rs 200,000 from Rs 100,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has decided to double marriage grant for the industrial workers' daughters, raising it to Rs 200,000 from Rs 100,000.

It has also enhanced death grant for the deceased workers to Rs 600,000 from Rs 500,000.

The decision to this effect was taken during the governing body's meeting held recently, an official of the WWF told APP.

He said rates of grants had not been changed since 2012. However, the government keeping hardships of industrial workers in the view, decided to raise the grants.

The WWF is a subsidiary organization of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) and has been striving to serve the industrial workers by taking multiple initiatives such as education, housing and health.

Commenting over the development, a senior officer of the OPHRD ministry said the is committed to transform all of its departments into vibrant and profitable entities.

He said the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation had been turned into profit making department due to inclusive steps of the current management.

Similarly, multiple initiatives had been introduced in the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to root out corruption and bring transparency in its affairs, he added.

The officer said soon after coming into the power, the present management reinvigorated mega projects of the EOBI to boost revenue generation. Consequently, its pensioners received two tops up in the last two years.

Now, the EOBI pensioners had been getting an amount of Rs 8,500 as monthly pension, he added.

/778

Related Topics

Corruption Education Marriage All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

3 minutes ago

Dismissals for Illicit Drug Abuse Increasing Withi ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korean tech group files complaint against Googl ..

5 minutes ago

CTP launches operation against encroachments, ille ..

5 minutes ago

Parliamentarians have crucial role in peace, devel ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With US Dep ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.