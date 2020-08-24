WWF doubles marriage grant for industrial workers' daughters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has decided to double marriage grant for the industrial workers' daughters, raising it to Rs 200,000 from Rs 100,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has decided to double marriage grant for the industrial workers' daughters, raising it to Rs 200,000 from Rs 100,000.

It has also enhanced death grant for the deceased workers to Rs 600,000 from Rs 500,000.

The decision to this effect was taken during the governing body's meeting held recently, an official of the WWF told APP.

He said rates of grants had not been changed since 2012. However, the government keeping hardships of industrial workers in the view, decided to raise the grants.

The WWF is a subsidiary organization of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) and has been striving to serve the industrial workers by taking multiple initiatives such as education, housing and health.

Commenting over the development, a senior officer of the OPHRD ministry said the is committed to transform all of its departments into vibrant and profitable entities.

He said the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation had been turned into profit making department due to inclusive steps of the current management.

Similarly, multiple initiatives had been introduced in the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to root out corruption and bring transparency in its affairs, he added.

The officer said soon after coming into the power, the present management reinvigorated mega projects of the EOBI to boost revenue generation. Consequently, its pensioners received two tops up in the last two years.

Now, the EOBI pensioners had been getting an amount of Rs 8,500 as monthly pension, he added.

/778