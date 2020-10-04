WWF finances 114 industrial workers children marriages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 11.4 million to industrial workers during the last fiscal year for their children marriages.

Talking to APP, an official of the WWF said the department had extended financial support to as many as 114 industrial labourers for their children weddings.

She said the WWF had recently decided to increase the marriage grant to Rs 200,000 from Rs 100,000, keeping in view the financial constraints of workers' families in the wake of coronavirus.

